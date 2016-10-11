LETTER: Brown will make city better for all

The residents of Wards 3 and 4 in Red Wing have an opportunity to make a difference this election day. Evan Brown has long been passionately vocal in asking our elected officials and city staff the tough questions and expecting those in the power to make decisions that will make for a better future for all of us. He is committed to a bright future for Red Wing.

His dedication shows in his long-term investment of his time with Red Wing Charter and Red Wing Sustainability Commissions. We have seen Evan make presentations to the City Council offering insight and information. We see him working and lobbying for a better Red Wing for all of us.

Evan Brown is ready to serve on our City Council. We are extremely excited that Evan wishes to continue his service to Red Wing and we urge all our neighbors in Wards 3 and 4 to vote for Evan Brown for City Council.

Jerry and Terri Cook

Red Wing