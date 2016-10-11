LETTER: Lawmakers, address health coverage crisis now

Recent news of Minnesota’s faltering individual health insurance market and political spin that followed is troubling. We must not oversimplify complex issues, frame the debate in convenient terms, or cast blame. It’s time to join together to find real solutions.

This is personal. We are both self-employed and profoundly impacted by recent changes. Last year our premium increased nearly 50 percent. If the worst predictions are true, our health insurance premiums will be in excess of $20,000 in 2017 for a $12,000 deductible. Who can afford that?

We, with others in the individual market, have few choices. Those few choices are ugliest in southeastern Minnesota where our neighbors just across a county line have much more attractive choices.

Political soundbites of the campaigns place blame and offer no real solutions to the real problems of a changing market, aging populations, and increases in both health care costs and utilization. While action at the federal level is called for, changes from Washington aren’t coming soon enough to help us here in southeastern Minnesota.

There are things that can be done here and now by the state Legislature to address the problems. We can expand eligibility in existing public options such as MinnesotaCare for individuals with few other choices. We can pursue state-based premium stability tools — Alaska has one model using reinsurance. We can provide supplemental state-based tax credits offered through our state-based exchange. We can redraw geographic rating area lines to even out premium disparities across rural Minnesota.

The problems are now urgent enough that a special legislative session is a reasonable next step. We urge Gov. Mark Dayton and our local representatives, Sen. Matt Schmit and Rep. Tim Kelly, to act soon to keep health insurance affordable in southeastern Minnesota. Special thanks to Schmit for his understanding of these challenges and the work he’s done already on real state-based solutions.

Jerald K. & Peggy B. Olson

Red Wing