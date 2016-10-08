LETTER: Flooding couldn’t dampen rustic wedding

Two years ago, when looking at wedding venues for my niece’s wedding, we toured the Welch Village ski chalet. The main chalet is beautiful with its natural wood walls, vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams. The back balcony covers the length of the building and a staircase leads down to a grassy landing perfect for a large tent.

All of this can been seen through the glass windows of the dining area, which has an amazing view of the summer slopes and tent area below. There is a separate bar area upstairs with wall to wall windows. From there, you can look out onto the dance floor so your guests are free to watch the action or join in the fun.

It really was the perfect venue for my niece’s rustic vintage wedding celebration, but looking back, it was the friendly and eager-to-please staff that made her decision so easy.

And at that point, we had no way of knowing just how important that would be.

The recent flooding of the Cannon River threatened to wash away two years of planning. We just can’t say enough about all Jason Baker and the staff at Welch Village did during that stressful time. They kept us well informed, offering guidance and possible solutions every step of the way.

Calling in favors, Jason took us to view two alternative locations that could accommodate our event on short notice, but the bride had her heart set on Welch Village so Jason got to work doing everything in his power to make it happen. It’s times like this that exceptional customer service means everything.

Lori L. Schroeder

Ellsworth