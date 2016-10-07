Search
    LETTER: Community helps curb kids’ hunger

    By Deanna Voth from Red Wing Today at 12:00 p.m.

    To the Editor:

    This past season the summer lunch program served almost 9,000 meals to our children and teens all across Red Wing. Hunger is here in our community, and it lives with many of our kids every single day.

    During June, July, and August, when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available, it’s even more serious. Food insecurity isn’t always obvious — it may be your neighbors or coworkers who are struggling to make sure their families are fed.

    The Hunger Free Kids Network thanks the hundreds of people who volunteered so that many of our youth received a free, healthy lunch five days a week. Children and families didn’t have to sign up — kids just attended one of the eight locations in town and sat down with other children and volunteers to share a meal.

    Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing prepared the meals in their kitchen and provided the administrative support needed. More than 300 community volunteers, including eight churches, two companies, and five non-profit organizations, made sure caring adults were at various locations for lunch all summer long.

    Each year the summer lunch program has expanded, and we’re working hard so the fourth year in 2017 reaches even more children and teens. If you would like to volunteer for next year — or if you would like to volunteer this winter to help families who are food insecure — please call the United Way at 651-388-6309.

    Hunger may seem hidden here, but it’s a reality for hundreds of fellow residents. Many people helped make this program a success for Red Wing’s kids.

    Deanna Voth,

    Red Wing

    on behalf of the Hunger Free Kids Network

    Every Hand Joined

    United Way of

    Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties

    Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing

    Community representatives

    Red Wing

    School District

    Red Wing Area Food Shelf

    Live Healthy Red Wing

    Christ Episcopal Church

    Goodhue County Health & Human

    Services

    Community Recreation

    Live Well Goodhue County

    Red Wing School Board

