LETTER: Community helps curb kids’ hunger

This past season the summer lunch program served almost 9,000 meals to our children and teens all across Red Wing. Hunger is here in our community, and it lives with many of our kids every single day.

During June, July, and August, when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available, it’s even more serious. Food insecurity isn’t always obvious — it may be your neighbors or coworkers who are struggling to make sure their families are fed.

The Hunger Free Kids Network thanks the hundreds of people who volunteered so that many of our youth received a free, healthy lunch five days a week. Children and families didn’t have to sign up — kids just attended one of the eight locations in town and sat down with other children and volunteers to share a meal.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing prepared the meals in their kitchen and provided the administrative support needed. More than 300 community volunteers, including eight churches, two companies, and five non-profit organizations, made sure caring adults were at various locations for lunch all summer long.

Each year the summer lunch program has expanded, and we’re working hard so the fourth year in 2017 reaches even more children and teens. If you would like to volunteer for next year — or if you would like to volunteer this winter to help families who are food insecure — please call the United Way at 651-388-6309.

Hunger may seem hidden here, but it’s a reality for hundreds of fellow residents. Many people helped make this program a success for Red Wing’s kids.

Deanna Voth,

Red Wing

on behalf of the Hunger Free Kids Network

Every Hand Joined

United Way of

Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing

Community representatives

Red Wing

School District

Red Wing Area Food Shelf

Live Healthy Red Wing

Christ Episcopal Church

Goodhue County Health & Human

Services

Community Recreation

Live Well Goodhue County

Red Wing School Board