LETTER: Community helps curb kids’ hunger
To the Editor:
This past season the summer lunch program served almost 9,000 meals to our children and teens all across Red Wing. Hunger is here in our community, and it lives with many of our kids every single day.
During June, July, and August, when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available, it’s even more serious. Food insecurity isn’t always obvious — it may be your neighbors or coworkers who are struggling to make sure their families are fed.
The Hunger Free Kids Network thanks the hundreds of people who volunteered so that many of our youth received a free, healthy lunch five days a week. Children and families didn’t have to sign up — kids just attended one of the eight locations in town and sat down with other children and volunteers to share a meal.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing prepared the meals in their kitchen and provided the administrative support needed. More than 300 community volunteers, including eight churches, two companies, and five non-profit organizations, made sure caring adults were at various locations for lunch all summer long.
Each year the summer lunch program has expanded, and we’re working hard so the fourth year in 2017 reaches even more children and teens. If you would like to volunteer for next year — or if you would like to volunteer this winter to help families who are food insecure — please call the United Way at 651-388-6309.
Hunger may seem hidden here, but it’s a reality for hundreds of fellow residents. Many people helped make this program a success for Red Wing’s kids.
Deanna Voth,
Red Wing
on behalf of the Hunger Free Kids Network
Every Hand Joined
United Way of
Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties
Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing
Community representatives
Red Wing
School District
Red Wing Area Food Shelf
Live Healthy Red Wing
Christ Episcopal Church
Goodhue County Health & Human
Services
Community Recreation
Live Well Goodhue County
Red Wing School Board