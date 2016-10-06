LETTER: Bayley is right person for job

When I served as the chief of police of Red Wing, I had the pleasure of working with Lisa Bayley, who was a member of the Red Wing City Council.

I saw firsthand how hard Lisa worked at making Red Wing a better place to live, work and play and she did this by asking the right questions, working with others and most importantly was more than willing to listen to all sides of an issue before a decision was made.

I found Lisa to be extremely supportive of law enforcement and along with her experience as a past prosecutor, she has the knowledge and skills necessary to make a difference when it comes to public safety related issues.

There are many questions and concerns being raised right now having to do with what direction law enforcement and our judicial system needs to go and it is more important than ever to have someone representing us that knows criminal law, the criminal justice system and the role law enforcement plays and Lisa is that person.

My vote is for Lisa Bayley for Minnesota House of Representatives 21A.

Tim Sletten

Red Wing