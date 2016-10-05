LETTER: Vote with health care woes top of mind

Many folks this fall are saying that health care costs are the No. 1 issue for the middle-class family and small businesses in Minnesota this election year.

Politicians who voted for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and MNsure promised that premiums would be reduced and we could keep our doctor. Untrue!

Premium costs grew up to 17 percent in 2014, 49 percent in 2015 and 2016 increases are projected to be as high as 66 percent. Minnesotans can’t keep up with rapidly increasing health insurance premiums.

To lower premium costs, some folks are forced to accept higher deductible healthcare plans that are double, triple or quadruple what they used to be. I was at a “candidate farm visit” last week and one of the farmers present said the deductible for his health care plan was $10,000.

MNsure is the state government’s online health insurance marketplace (exchange). Taxpayers have poured more than $400 million into MNsure and it still does not work the way it should. In addition, it is totally unnecessary because the federal exchange offers the same basic features as MNsure.

Our senator, Matt Schmit, voted for the full adoption of “Obamacare” (MNsure) in Minnesota and “Metro Matt” also voted against common-sense amendments in 2013 that would have prevented many of the problems that have plagued this failed government takeover of health care.

Affordable health care, lower premiums, keep your doctor and health care plan — all lies propagated by Democrats. It used to take our county 15 minutes to help folks sign up for health care, but now it takes three days.

When you vote this November, remember who forced this disaster on us and vote for candidates who consistently fight Obamacare and MNSure. Send Jason Lewis to Congress, Mike Goggin to the Minnesota Senate and Barb Haley to the Minnesota House.

Merle Larson

Cannon Falls