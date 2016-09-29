Letter: Two quick thoughts on Trump and foreign affairs

Wow! That was really exciting having the leaders of Mexico and the United States sitting down to discuss things.

“Oh, you are saying that Trump wasn’t our president!”

That is just technical, as he will be in a short time.

No? Really, then this event was just a scam on the American public.

Further, has anyone told Trump about Mexico’s secret response to the wall, which is to build their ladders one foot higher than our wall?

Trump loves to put nicknames on people. I wonder which one he has picked out for Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel?

Richard W. Johnson

Wacota