Letter: Join state and Red Wing’s choral tradition

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and, not including high schools, at least a hundred choral ensembles.

It is a state so steeped in the choral tradition that Minnesota Public Radio has a separate stream dedicated solely to choral music ( http://www.classicalmpr.org/topic/choral ).

Red Wing, too, is part of this tradition.

The 60-member Red Wing Civic Male Chorus performed between 1946 and 1954. Since 1962, the Red Wing Madrigal Society, now the Red Wing Singers, a 32-voice mixed chorus, has been carrying on the local choral tradition.

The current singers range in age from their 20s to, well, let’s just say retired. Some have been members for many years, some only a few, but what they all have in common is they have fun singing.

Weekly rehearsals for the coming season are about to start and there are positions open, especially in the tenor and bass sections, so if you are interested in helping to carry on this Red Wing tradition please email whf@redwing.net.

Bill Foot

Red Wing

Bill Foot is music director of the Red Wing Singers.