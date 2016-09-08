Letter: Motorists, obey pedestrian traffic light

Since moving to the downtown area, I’ve noticed a stop sign in the middle of the block between Seminary Plaza and Jordan Tower 1. Countless times I’ve noticed people driving through the lighted signal.

There’s a majority of people living between the two buildings and don’t stop to see if drivers see signal flashing. If someone pushes the button to cross, a flashing light appears and when people push it, expect to cross the road.

Countless times if the button is pushed and someone is in the one lane while it’s flashing, people still drive through.

If you are driving and the light is on and you hit someone, it’s your fault, plain and simple.

If the light isn’t on still be aware of the area. I’ve almost been hit time and time again.

That’s a senior citizen area. Slow down and look both ways.

I’ve seen people in push, electric carts and using canes. Lots of times they are on cellphones and aren’t paying attention.

Dennis Carroll

Red Wing