Logue presents new work from Icelandic textile residency

Logue traveled to Blonduos, Iceland, for a textile residency last May. She will bring the resulting rug creations, and stories of her Icelandic adventures, to Abode Gallery in Stockholm with a presentation and reception beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The show will run through Dec. 22.

"During my time in Iceland, I made 10 rugs, ate lots of fish, saw lambies being born and learned a little Icelandic," Logue said. "I worked with eight other textile artists from Germany, Sweden, the U.S. and Canada. It was an amazing trip."

Logue will share information about Iceland, the Icelandic Textile Center and her rug hooking process at the Abode Gallery presentation.

"Stockholm is very proud to have this chance to highlight one of our accomplished residents," Abode Gallery owner Alan Nugent said. "Yes, Mary only lives here part-time, but we claim her as our own."

Logue has published 13 adult mystery novels, five books of poetry, several nonfiction books, and many children's books. Her awards include a Minnesota Book Award, a Wisconsin Outstanding Achievement award, and her picture book, "Sleep Like a Tiger," won a Charlotte Zolotow honor and a Caldecott honor.

In her life as a textile artist, Logue has studied with many well-known rug makers: Mary Anne, Wise, Emma Lou Lay, Sharon Townsend and Eric Sandberg. Her rugs have been in the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts show several times, many other galleries, and at the Brunnier Museum in Ames, Iowa. She has had one-woman shows at Many Hands Gallery, Simpson College and Gallery 360. Her rugs have been featured in books and she has written many articles for Rug Hooking magazine.

When she isn't in Stockholm, she lives with writer Pete Hautman in Golden Valley, Minn.

The presentation and reception are free and open to the public. The reception will also feature the work of another local artist; baker Ruth Raich of Stockholm's Jenny Lind Bakery will provide her famous Icelandic almond rolls.