4-H Club of the Year announced at annual Kiwanis banquet

Kiwanis members choose the 4-H Club of the Year based on each club's submitted application and evaluation of the club's activities throughout the year. The esteemed award is given to a 4-H club that has shown exemplary involvement of all its members, development of its youth leaders and generosity to its community.

This year's 4-H Club of the Year goes to the Willing Welchers! The Willing Welchers have 25 members and pride themselves on their community involvement. This year they assisted with the United Way Backpack program, Feed My Starving Children, Toys for Tots, Hastings Veterans Christmas, Welch Community Dinner, Adopt-A-Highway, Yard Cleanups, Cannon River Watershed Cleanup, and they volunteered at the Goodhue County Humane Society.

Each of Goodhue County's 20 4-H clubs are invited to send at least two 4-H members and two adults to the banquet to represent their club. This year's banquet, held Oct. 24 at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing, was hosted by Sean Dowse, president of the Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis. Dinner was homemade by the men's cooking team of First United Methodist Church. 4-H is very fortunate to have such a long-standing relationship with Kiwanis.

The guest speaker for the evening was Rosa Perrotti. She spoke about the Green Travelers 4-H Club, and their trip to Kansas last summer. She also answered questions about the upcoming summer when the group from Kansas will join us in Minnesota for a week.

4-H is one of the largest out-of-school youth programs, both in rural and urban areas throughout the country. It offers opportunities in communications, leadership, career development, animal and plant science, home improvement, technology, and much more to millions of American youth. The program promotes life skills using your head, heart, hands and health.

With more than 150 screened adult volunteers, over 650 4-H members and 20 4-H clubs across the county, Goodhue County is ranked as one of the largest 4-H programs in Minnesota. To find out more information about 4-H, or to locate a 4-H club in your area, please visit the 4-H website at www3.extension.umn.edu/county/goodhue, or contact the Goodhue County 4-H Program Coordinator Aly Kloeckner at the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100.