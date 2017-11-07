National Eagle Center to offer complimentary services Veterans Day weekend
WABASHA — On Saturday and Sunday, Nov 11-12, the National Eagle Center will offer complimentary admission to all active duty military personnel and veterans in honor of Veterans Day. All weekend, military veterans can come and meet our nation's symbol up close and in person.
"Bald eagles are our nation's national symbol and we know that these majestic birds hold a very special meaning to those men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces," Executive Director Rolf Thompson said. "We are proud to be able to honor their service and sacrifice with our eagle ambassadors.
Also Nov. 11, a delegation from the National Eagle Center will participate in Minnesota's official Veterans Day celebration at the Veterans Memorial Center in Inver Grove Heights. National Eagle Center staff will be present with a bald eagle ambassador during the formal program at 10 a.m. featuring speeches by Gov. Mark Dayton and other dignitaries.