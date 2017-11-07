"Bald eagles are our nation's national symbol and we know that these majestic birds hold a very special meaning to those men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces," Executive Director Rolf Thompson said. "We are proud to be able to honor their service and sacrifice with our eagle ambassadors.

Also Nov. 11, a delegation from the National Eagle Center will participate in Minnesota's official Veterans Day celebration at the Veterans Memorial Center in Inver Grove Heights. National Eagle Center staff will be present with a bald eagle ambassador during the formal program at 10 a.m. featuring speeches by Gov. Mark Dayton and other dignitaries.