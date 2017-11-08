Spotlight: Pottery Museum of Red Wing

Everyone loves eating cookies, but decorating them is way more fun when no cleanup is involved in your own kitchen. All the tools, frosting and cutouts will be available.

Making pottery is also on the activity list. Take a chance at throwing a pot on the potter's wheel and creating something to take home to remember your visit to the museum — and Christmas 2017.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. A freewill donation is suggested.

The Pottery Museum is located at 240 Harrison St.